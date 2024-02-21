Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIV opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

