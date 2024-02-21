Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.49. 290,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 415,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

