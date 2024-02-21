AppLovin Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:APP opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.