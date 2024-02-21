Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $317.87 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $7.36 or 0.00014452 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $317.87 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

