Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.35

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 402502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Archrock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

