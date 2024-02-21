Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Archrock Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AROC stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.53%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
