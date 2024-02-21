ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 441,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 349,178 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.