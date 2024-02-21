Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average is $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

