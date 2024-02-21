ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0537 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.47 or 1.00120207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009311 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00167173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05642138 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,613,000.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

