Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.15. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

