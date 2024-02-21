ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,796 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.10% of ATS worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in ATS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 18,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

