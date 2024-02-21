aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
