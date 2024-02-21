Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 554865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.