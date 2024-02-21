AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,699.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,673.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2,599.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

