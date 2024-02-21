AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of AvalonBay Communities worth $71,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.80.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

