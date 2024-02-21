Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

