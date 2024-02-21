Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. 456,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.