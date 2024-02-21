Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Avista

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

