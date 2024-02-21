Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

About Axcelis Technologies



Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

