Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.92. 415,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,136. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

