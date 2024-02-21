Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,527. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92. The company has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

