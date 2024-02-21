Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

