Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

