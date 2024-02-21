Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.