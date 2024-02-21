Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.92. 58,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,540. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

