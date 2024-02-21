Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,099,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 163,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

