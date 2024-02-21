Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.12 and its 200 day moving average is $430.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $527.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.