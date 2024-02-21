Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Buys £24,831.36 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 15,328 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £24,831.36 ($31,265.88).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BGUK stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.04). 311,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16,270.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.73. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.40 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.60 ($2.21).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

