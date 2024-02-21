Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Buys £24,831.36 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 15,328 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £24,831.36 ($31,265.88).
Shares of BGUK stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.04). 311,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16,270.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.73. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.40 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.60 ($2.21).
