Barclays Increases Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $90.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Camtek Stock Down 6.3 %

CAMT traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. 302,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,357. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camtek by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

