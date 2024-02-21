Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.69 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$19.93 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,350.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

