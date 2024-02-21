Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 838,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 198,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,890,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 696,882 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.