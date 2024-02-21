Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth about $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
