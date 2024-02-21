Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth about $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.