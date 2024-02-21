BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 835,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 78,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.