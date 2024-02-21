Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $260.62 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $260.62 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.98 or 0.05689461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,395,710 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,335,716 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

