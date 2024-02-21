Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 4.3%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 70,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 803,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Berry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRY

Berry Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Berry

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $536.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.