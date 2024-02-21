Beta Finance (BETA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.06 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $1.65 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

