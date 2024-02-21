Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 5.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 57,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 26,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $532.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $161,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

