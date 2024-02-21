Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $27.18

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $28.90. Beyond shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 703,884 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Beyond Price Performance

About Beyond

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

