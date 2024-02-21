Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 194,313 shares.The stock last traded at $344.00 and had previously closed at $343.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,351,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.