Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.94

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 650532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.51.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.