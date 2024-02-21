Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

