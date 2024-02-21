Bison Wealth LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

