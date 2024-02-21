Bison Wealth LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

