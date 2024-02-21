Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 40.7% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

