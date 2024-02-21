Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,703 shares of company stock worth $5,168,855 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

