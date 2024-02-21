Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,447,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after buying an additional 577,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

