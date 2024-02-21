Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $37,392.63 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $37,392.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00109630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006789 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

