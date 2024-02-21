Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on BSM

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.