BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
