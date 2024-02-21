BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.80 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

