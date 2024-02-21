BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 108.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 678,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

